REFUGIO — John Nathaniel Scott, 63, passed away August 2, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1956 in Refugio, Texas to the late James and Frankie King Scott. He is survived by his son John Scott; daughter Siobhan Wilson and Elizabeth Bradey; brothers Phillip King, Adley Scott, Sterling Scott, Sylvester Henderson; sisters Laura Scott, Carol Perry, Helen Washington, Rhonda Scott and Lois Scott Cox and 8 grandchildren. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, Refugio Community Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
