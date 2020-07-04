JOHN CHARLES CHUCK' SEAMEN WHITEFISH - John Charles(Chuck) Seaman passed peacefully at home on June 29, 2020. Chuck was born on April 6, 1962 in Victoria, TX. He and his family moved around extensively living in Lafayette, LA, Plainview, TX, El Paso, Tx, and Kingsport, TN before settling in Victoria. He graduated from Victoria High School in 1980 and subsequently earned a degree in Psychology from the University of Houston-Victoria. He also obtained a degree in mortuary science and was a funeral director at several locations in Texas. Later in life, Chuck owned and operated a bone and tissue bank. Finally, he worked for Zimmer as an orthopedic sales representative. He played high school football and then played on rugby teams well into his mid- thirties. The wear and tear from these sports caught up with him and hobbled him for the last few years of his life. Chuck had a gregarious and exuberant personality and felt at ease around everybody. He was predeceased by John D. Seaman, and is survived by his children Carleton (Carbe) Seaman, Keton Seaman and Emery Seaman; his siblings Suzanne Thompson DeVore, Carleton (Tres) Thompson, and Russell Thompson as well as his parents Carleton and Judith Thompson along with numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are pending with Finch Funeral Home in LaVernia and a memorial service celebrating his life will be held in Victoria when it is safer for people to travel and congregate. He will be missed by many.
