John Thomas Marsh
REFUGIO — John Thomas Marsh, 94, Went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2023. After long illness he passed in peace. He was born in East Texas at Livingston, Tx on September 25, 1928 and grew up at Leggett Tx. In Polk County. Worked many various jobs while growing up, including Saw Mill, Seismograph, and worked for United Gas Pipeline Company for 35 Years doing many different jobs. Enjoyed Carpentry and Retirement. John is preceded in death by his parents, Manton E. and Ruth McCormick Marsh; brothers Mark Mars, Manton Eddie Marsh, Rogers Herndon Marsh, Stephen Bob Marsh, Judson Marsh ,James Douglas Marsh and his sister June Suddarth. He is survived by his wife Frances Key Marsh; sons John G. Marsh, Terry L. Marsh; brother Laban Marsh, Houston Tx Sister: Polly Ruth Lapham ,Humble Tx Sister: Emily King ,Beaumont, Tx Sister: Loree Vernon ,Houston Tx; grandchildren Brandon Marsh and Krista (Marsh) Krietsch; great-grandchildren Madison Krietsch, Hunter Krietsch, Kaylee Krietsch and Fisher Krietsch. Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Oakwood Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc.

