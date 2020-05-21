JOHN MADISON VICKERY EDNA - There was a family graveside service for John on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens in Edna, with Pastor Larry Green officiating. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen Street, Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.

