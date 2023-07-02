John W. Davis
VICTORIA — John W. Davis, of Victoria, Texas passed away June 27, 2023. Born May 17, 1946 at home in DaCosta,Texas to William and Stella Taylor Davis.
John worked 31 years at Alcoa as an operator and millwright.
He served in the US Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Metal. He was a Rifle and Tank sharpshooter and Expert Pistol marksman.
John loved ranching, roping, fishing, hunting and enjoyed nature in general. His greatest love was being called Papa and spending time with loved ones. He and Sandy loved going to dances, and spent many Saturday nights at Schroder Hall, and the Cuero VFW along with anywhere son Mark was playing drums with the Rhythm of the Road Band.
John had many talents, from working on farm equipment, electrical, plumbing and fixing almost anything.
John is survived by his wife, Nowana (Sandy) Zimmer, son Mark Davis (Amber), daughters Laura Chatham(Ronnie) and Katy Loya (Joe), step daughters Carolyn Mansfield(John), Angelia Renz(Marcus), Annie Williams(Neil) and Shellie Gray(Gary), sisters Viola Harter (Harold), Edith Haschke and Kathy Haschke, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, sister Mildred Johnson, brothers William Davis Jr, Winston Davis and Delton Davis.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.