John Warfield Arledge
VICTORIA — John W. Arledge, 94, of Victoria, passed away on August 21, 2022. He was born on March 2, 1928, in Crockett, Texas to the late John Gary (Roy) and Ruth Warfield Arledge. John spent his childhood school years in Crockett, Texas. At the age of 10, his father died so at age 12, he was pressed to get his driver’s license so he could haul his father’s cattle to the local auction barn. John completed his final two years of high school and his first two years of college at Schreiner Military School in Kerrville, Texas, and went on to continue his education at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas and at Austin College in Sherman, Texas. After attending UT, John worked for a short period of time as a sales representative for Morton Salt Company in Houston, Galveston, and Beaumont. In October 1950, John was drafted into the Army where he attended Artillery Officer’s Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and was awarded the commission of Second Lieutenant. He served in both Japan and Korea during the Korean War. John was honorably discharged in 1953. In that same year, John began a 40 plus year career in the insurance and investment business being first assigned to the area around Sherman, Texas. While in Sherman, he served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Reserves.
In 1955, John found the love of his life and married Carolyn Sue Green from Houston, Texas. In 1957, John and Carolyn moved to Houston, Texas, where he began his association with American National Insurance Co. of Galveston, Texas and American United Life Insurance Co. of Indianapolis. John’s early married life was filled with family activities, managing his investments in real estate ventures, improving raw land, tending to cattle, and constructing new homes. He ultimately established his own insurance agency in El Campo, Texas, and was also licensed with the Texas Real Estate Commission as a Texas Real Estate Broker. One of John’s greatest joys was looking for ways to repurpose all sorts of things. John said he never wanted to retire but instead, he wanted to do things less demanding. In retirement, he and his wife moved to their Lavaca County farm where they lived on a hill overlooking the horizon for 12 years. John called these years his “glorious years”. John had several health setbacks since the age of 40 when he suffered a myocardial infarction, but he always got up and kept on going. In 2005, a decision was made to move closer to the medical community in Victoria, Texas. While he enjoyed the “city life” in Victoria, he routinely reminisced about his life and was sure that the good Lord had been watching over him and guiding him along the way. John did not consider himself a perfect man, but he tried to be a fair man. He believed that ninety-five percent of what he knew, he learned from other people, and he appreciated those who shared their honest experiences with him. He believed he avoided making mistakes because of their honesty. John felt like he made a contribution to the world and mankind through the many trees he planted on his properties all over Texas and the buildings he constructed. His inquisitiveness for all of life energized him and his mind was always busy learning. He was a man of strong convictions, but he had a true and loving heart. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Victoria, a Rotarian of over 50 years, and a 32nd Degree Mason with a Life Membership. John was a faithful and loving spouse, and he adored his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He always maintained his faith in the Lord, no matter what came into his life, and he left this life having given a profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He is now resting in the arms of our Heavenly Father.
John is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 67 years. His love for Carolyn had deep roots, his thoughts of her were never ending, and he felt fortunate to love a woman that was his bonded friend. He is survived by his three children, James Arledge and wife, Linda, of Gonzales, Texas; Ruth Arledge Dalrymple and husband, Dwight, of Round Rock, Texas, and Ellen Arledge Ryan and husband, Jerry, of El Campo, Texas as well as seven grandchildren to include Jessica Arledge, Chase Arledge, Jeff Dalrymple (Lindsey), Greg Dalrymple, Jack Ryan (Cricia), Sam Ryan (Ericka), and Emily Ryan Cauley (Grayson) and four great-grandchildren to include Hailey and Mason Dalrymple and Raylee and Rhett Ryan. He is predeceased by his one and only sister, Grace Jordan Dubose. Pallbearers were John’s five grandsons to include Jeff Dalrymple, Jack Ryan, Greg Dalrymple, Sam Ryan, Chase Arledge, and the husband to Emily Ryan Cauley (a granddaughter), Grayson Cauley.
The family would like to thank everyone who provided John with assistance in his final days. His passing was peaceful, and for this, his family feels extremely blessed. His burial took place at Evergreen Memorial Park in Crockett, Texas. A graveside service took place with his family. In lieu of flowers, requests are made that you keep John’s family and especially his wife, Carolyn, in your thoughts and prayers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
