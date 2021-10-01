JOHN WAYNE OLSON
VICTORIA — John Wayne Olson passed away Monday, September 27 of 2021 at the age of 70. He left behind a loving wife, large family and many friends. John was raised in Aransas Pass, Texas by AJ and June Olson, and grew up working the family shrimp boat named The June L. There he learned the value of hard work, and received many “pearls of wisdom” from his father. As a young man, John married and moved on to work for Brown and Root for nearly 30 years as a pipe fitter. There began his lifelong belief of how important it was for a person to have a trade. He passed this belief down to his children and would often say, “Having a trade is money in the bank.” Later in life, John moved into the cattle and horse business where he found his true passion. He was dedicated to educating himself on this new chapter of his life and loved to know everything there was to know about the different genetics of various cattle and horse breeds. He supported this new hobby by joining the pipeline industry, where he got the opportunity to travel and meet new people. Over the years he came to refer to many of his new found friends as his “adopted family” and kept in touch with them even after their jobs ended. John loved the outdoors and passed on that love to his children and grandchildren. He is remembered as the dad who would load five kids in a boat and take them all fishing, and the grandpa who set up backyard target practice for the grandkids on holidays. John always valued family over blood, and in our blended family everyone was treated the same and he made sure of it. He is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Olson; his children Jeff Newton, Christina Olson King, Kevin Newton, John C. Olson, Jody Olson, Carolyn Campbell, Claudia Campbell, and Gracien Olson, and a legacy including 16 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. He was very proud to say he was the cause of all this chaos. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct 3, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Spirit Inn of Mission Valley, 3377 Lower Mission Valley Road, Victoria, Tx. 77905.
