JOHNANTHONY RENE RODRIQUEZ VICTORIA - JohnAnthony Rene Rodriquez, 24, passed away, Sunday, April 5th, 2020. Visitation will be held, Monday, April 13th from 1:00pm-7:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, April 14th at 1:00pm at Grace Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to his family to assist his daughter, Nina Rodriquez. A full obituary may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
