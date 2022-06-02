Johnine Leininger
SHINER — Mary Johnine Elder Leininger, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 with her beloved family at her side. She was born March 20th, 1934 in San Antonio to Evelyn and John Elder.
After studying nutrition at Incarnate Word College, she married the love of her life, Paul George Leininger, and they were blessed with 11 children. Johnine lived her life in service of others, was devoted to God, her Catholic Faith, her family and community. She truly lived her vocation of wife and mother joyfully defending truth and all that is good, and beautiful. Her arms, prayers, knowledge, home and table were always open to family, friends and strangers alike.
Survived by nine children: Paul of CA, Kathleen of Shiner, Mary (Mike) Wenske of Victoria, Elizabeth (Ben) Wenske of Shiner, Patricia (Paul) Miksch of Austin, Therese (Andrew) Marcak of Shiner, Bernadette (Darren) Fikac of Shiner, Mark (Raquel) of Georgetown and John, 41 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 5 sweet new baby blessings on the way; four sisters, Phyllis Ann McAndrew, Patsy Bradicich, Judith Parsons and Susan Kosh and one brother John Elder II.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul, infant children, John Patrick and Michael Lawrence Leininger; two grandchildren, Bridget & Maria Elena Miksch; sister, Karen McClung.
Visitation was held 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 with Rosary recited at 6pm at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum.
Requiem Funeral Mass 2pm, Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Hallettsville.
Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Maternity Home-Gabriel Project or EWTN or Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church Repair Fund.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
