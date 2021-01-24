Johnnie A. Ressman
INEZ — Johnnie A. Ressman, 92, of Inez passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born July 23, 1928 in Goliad, TX to Chasper A. and Maydella Striedel Ressman. Johnnie and his wife Leona owned and operated Ressman’s Grocery, handed down from his father, from 1969 until its’ closing in 1991.
The Ressman family was very involved in the Inez Community. Johnnie was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where on many Sunday evenings you would find him mowing the church cemetery with his brothers and friends.
Johnnie was also Fire Chief (retired) of the Inez Volunteer Fire Department. During this time, his wife Leona acted as the dispatcher. On December 11, 2019, the Inez Volunteer Fire Department dedicated their newest firetruck to Johnnie in honor of his many years of service.
He is survived by his son, Gerald Ressman of Inez; daughter, Peggy Provenzano and her husband, C.J. of Houston; sisters, Josie Berger of Goliad, Dorothy Boehm of Victoria; brothers, James Ressman, Walter “Bubba” Ressman both of Inez; three grandchildren, Michelle Abrameit and husband, Matthew, Brett Provenzano and wife, Jessica, Jason Provenzano and fiancée Callie Richard; great-grandchildren Eleanor and Rosalyn Abrameit and one due in April.
In addition to his parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Bortel Ressman in 2010; daughter, Madelyn Ressman and their son, Joseph “Jody” Ressman.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 2 pm-6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 9:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Johnnie’s grandchildren and their spouses; Michelle, Matt, Brett, Jessica, Jason and fiancée Callie.
Honorary pallbearers are nieces and nephews and all members of the Inez Volunteer Fire Department.
To continue Johnnie’s love of the fire department and the church, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 337, Inez, TX 77968 or the Inez Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 427, Inez, TX 77968.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
