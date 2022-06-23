JOHNNIE (DWAIN) FRANZ
SCHULENBERG — Johnnie (Dwain) Franz, 84 of Schulenberg, Texas died peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022 after a short battle with respiratory ailments. Dwain was born on March 10, 1938 in Inez, Texas to John and Ruby Franz. A devout Catholic, Dwain graduated from Industrial High School at age 16 and left home to attend college at the University of Houston. On June 20, 1959 Dwain married the love of his life Claudine, settled in Houston, and raised three daughters together.
Dwain began his career reading meters and entering records on leger accounts with Houston Natural Gas while attending college before advancing to more responsible positions with oil field service companies (Drilling Tools, Whiting Oil Field Services, and Oil Field Rental) managing the accounting departments as a Senior Vice President prior to moving to Entera, WellCAT, and Daily as Vice President of International Operations. While working at this capacity Dwain negotiated contracts in 37 different countries including providing personnel and equipment to fight oil well fires in Kuwait following the Gulf War. At retirement, Dwain spent his time with family, traveling, and raising cattle in Schulenburg, Texas.
Dwain is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Claudine; by his three children: Brenda Franz Baker and husband Robert of Katy Texas, Belinda Franz Barnett of Houston Texas, Nadine (Charlie) Franz Harrigan and husband Rory of Rio Lagartos Mexico; by his 4 grandchildren: Kendal Baker, Jonathan Barnett, Brandon Baker, and LeeAnn Barnett Alexander; by 4 great-grandchildren; by three brothers: Eddie Franz and wife Irene of Houston, Walter Franz and wife Carolyn of Hutto, Larry Franz and wife Elaine of Inez; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Rosary beginning at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass celebrating Dwain’s life will occur on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 1010 Lyons Ave., Schulenburg, Texas 78956. Visitation/Viewing will be held prior to the Rosary. A burial and reception will follow the Mass.
