Johnnie L. Dunaway Murphy
VICTORIA — Johnnie L. Dunaway Murphy, 96 of Victoria passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born April 12, 1925 In Caldwell, TX to the late John Edgar and Joyce Eunice Dunaway.
She retired from Central Power and Light June 1, 1988 with thirty-two years of service. She was a member of the “Powerette’s” a ladies’ club of CPL employees, also a member of the retired employees club. Her retirement was enjoyed by traveling and life with her family and friends. She worked part time for Tri District Federal Credit Union after her retirement which kept her in touch with former employee friends. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed a weekly visit with family for pizza and domino games.
Survivors include her daughter, Iva Urban of Inez; sons, James Murphy of Russellville, AR, Robert Murphy (Vicki) of Lumberton, TX; grandchildren, Chel Van Dover (Doug), Taylor Urban (Becky), D’An Caskey (Julian), Katie Murphy; six great grandchildren, Kent and Case Van Dover, Maci and Garrett Urban, Kyler and Leighton Caskey; one great great-grandchild, Bryson Morvant; sister Marie Simper (Julius) of Victoria and a brother, David Dunaway (Jennifer) of Victoria.
In addition to her parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, George Murphy; son, George E. Murphy; sisters, Doris Kleiber, Laura Leake and brothers, Robert Dunaway, Thomas Dunaway and Charles Dunaway.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from noon until 2 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a graveside service celebrating the Life of Mom, Granny, Great Granny, Sister and Aunt to follow at 2:30 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Urban, Garret Urban, Julian Caskey, Doug Van Dover, Marvin Jones and Dennis Redding. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Mrs. Murphy’s nephews.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

