Johnnie Maxine
Carradine Cone
VICTORIA - Johnnie Maxine Carradine was born June 15, 1920 to Alma Chilcoat and John Elbert Carradine, on a cotton farm in Delia, Limestone County, Texas. Her mother was a teacher at the local school. Maxine always had a little kitten and a little sister (Jean) and brother (Marion) in tow. After graduating from high school at 16, she attended Mary Hardin Baylor College in Belton, Texas, where she had a friend, Fern, who introduced her to her handsome brother, Willie Cone. That was it for both of them, but WWII intervened, and Willie went off for air cadet training, while Maxine worked for awhile, then graduated with a degree in English in 1942. They were married November 20, 1943, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a month before he left for European duty. After the war and a short sojourn in Albuquerque, they made San Antonio their home, with one or two years in Missouri, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Laredo, Texas, where Maxine taught high school English. Back in San Antonio, Maxine taught at Nimitz Junior High. They were avid square dancers, outfitted head to toe in Western attire, Maxine with petticoats for twirling to the do-si-do. After they settled in Conroe, Texas, they were mainstays of the Conroe Country Cousins square dance club and enjoyed building floats for parades. After Willie died suddenly on Dec. 31, 1984, Maxine took up genealogy with a passion. She volunteered at the Heritage Museum of Montgomery County, and she did an amazing amount of research armed with her manual typewriter, telephone, and postage stamps, before computers. She had many friends at First Baptist Church in Conroe, where she was a member of the Live Wires senior group. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing and costume parties at the senior center with friend Joe Takacs. She made Victoria her home in 2009. Maxine was a devoted mother to her two daughters and a loving grandmother to her four granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. She always entered the sweepstakes for us and sent us shoeboxes full of green stamps and letters written in beautiful cursive, along with clippings from the Chronicle. She lives on in our hearts and by her example of soft-spoken grace. Maxine is survived by daughters Martha Carol Cone of Oregon City, Oregon, and Janet Gonthier, of Victoria, Texas, four grandchildren (Jessica Todryk and Megan Glisan of Austin, Claire Hallett of Victoria, and Diana Cone of Oregon City), seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the last of her generation in our immediate family. The family would like to thank Hospice of South Texas, Tommie Salinas, Sally Cantu, Sophia Lamas, and Reyes Sherman for their loving care of our mother.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date when family can safely travel.
