EL CAMPO — Johnnie W. Mican March 14,1930-August 9,2022
We celebrate the life of Johnnie Mican, born in Dubina, Texas to Frank and Frances Dybala Mican, one of eight children.
He married his loving wife, Mary Kunetka on September 25, 1956 in El Campo, Texas at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Throughout their 65 years of marriage, Johnnie and Mary enjoyed many fishing adventures, camping trips and traveling. Johnnie also loved hunting and going to Louisiana on the bus, where he became everyone’s friend. Johnnie’s zest for life and good humor ensured that he never met a stranger. His favorite pastimes include working in his garden, doing yard work and spending time in his workshop, where he invented many things to make life easier for Mary and himself.
Johnnie served in the United States Army from 1952-1955. He worked at Wendel’s Construction Company for 22 years and the City of El Campo, Street and Bridges Department for 15 years before retiring in 1992. Johnnie was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 2490, and St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4-7 PM, with a Rosary recited by the KC’S at 7 PM at Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, El Campo, Texas, with Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating and con-celebrant Rev. Michael Rother. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park, El Campo, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church or St. Philip Catholic School, 304 W. Church St., El Campo, TX 77437.
