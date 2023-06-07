Johnnie Pearl Bravenec
VICTORIA — Johnnie Bravenec made the world’s best roast beef. She also made the best strawberry shortcake and ice cream sundaes. I think it had as much to do with the amount of love she put into her cooking as her skill. She accomplished many more things besides cooking, and she is probably laughing at me, wondering why I chose that topic to begin her life’s story.
Johnnie Cochrum was born on November 30, 1931, the fourth of six children in Corpus Christi, Texas. She grew up on Deleon street, in Victoria, Texas. Eager to be on her own, she graduated early from Patti Welder High School at 16. She met and married a local boy, Melvin Bravenec in December of 1949. Together, they had one child, Jerry Bravenec. During their lives, Johnnie, Mel, and Jerry traveled extensively with Halliburton- life was an adventure! Whether it was Iran, Paris, Las Vegas or Victoria, Johnnie and Mel were a team. Life was never the same when Mel died after 55 years together. I would not be wrong in saying Jerry and her marriage to Mel are the two things of which she was most proud.
Her family grew to include Jerry’s wife, Debbie and their children, Jonathon and Ashley Bravenec. Jonathon married Stephanie and Ashley married Vince Dotson, and they gave her 5 great-grandchildren: Callum, Hayden, Carleigh, Liam, and Peyton. With a second crop of littles living in or near Victoria, she spent the last years of her life doting on the great-grandkids as she had done for the ones that came before. Having her immediate family and her extended family close by gave her the chance to be a part of their lives, whether attending parties or just having someone stop by on their walk through the neighborhood. She always made sure we knew we were loved and appreciated. And she always made sure there was ice cream in the freezer and grasshopper cookies in the pantry.
It may seem a silly thing to remember my grandmother for the food she prepared, but feeding and caring for others fulfilled her. This last year, watching her decline, was difficult. She often said, “I’m the last one still here.”, and, after 91 years on this earth, on March 28, she was ready to embark on one more adventure, knowing Mel was waiting for her when she closed her eyes.
She requested a simple graveside service and a gathering of friends to celebrate her time with us. We were blessed, beyond measure, to be a part of her life.
