Johnny Anzaldua
Mascorro
VICTORIA — Johnny Anzaldua Mascorro, 71, of Victoria, was called to his eternal resting place on Nov. 20, 2021.
He is survived by his companion of 32 years, Mary Ann Gozales; daughters, Teresa Meza (Mike), Trisha Gonzales Dinkins, Jessica Jimenez (Frankie Ramos), and Belinda Mettey (Bubba); sister, Lucy Villareal (Gus); brothers, Antonio Sandoval (Mary), San Fransisco Mascorro (Margie), and Paul Mascorro (Mary); 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents; stepfather, Estanislado Mascorro; sisters, Rosemary Urrea and Minnie Alice Gonzalez; brothers, Nicholas Mascorro and Estanislado Mascorro Jr.
Johnny was a loving father and a friend to everyone. He was always there to help relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 AM - 7 PM, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m., at Heavens Gate Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. A funeral Mass will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

