VICTORIA — Johnny Esparza Jr, 51, Of Victoria,Tx, Passed Away On September 6th , 2021 In Victoria, Tx.
Visitation Will Be 4 P.M. - 9 P.M. Saturday September 18th At Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.
Funeral Services Will Be Held Saturday September 18th At Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home By Sister Maria.
Johnny Esparza Jr Was Born In Houston, Tx To Maria Garcia And Johnny Esparza Sr. On August 8,1970.
Johnny Esparza Jr. Is Preceded In Death By His Father Johnny Esparza Sr. And His Son Quentin Ray Esparza.
Johnny Esparza Jr Is Survived By His Children Santana Marie Esparza, Jaime Esparza, Nicholas Esparza, John Paul Esparza, Markus Villarreal, Alexander Villarreal. His Siblings Veronica Esparza, Norma Reyna, Matilda Denny, Cynthia Martinez, Elizabeth Torres, Sonny Esparza, Joe Angel Esparza, Ernest Esparza, Cody Hallan. Grandchildren Katalyna Villarreal, Natalie Vidales, Quentin Esparza, Jeremiah Esparza, Alice Esparza, John Paul Esparza.

