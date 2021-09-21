Johnny Esparza Jr
VICTORIA — Johnny Esparza Jr., 51, Of Victoria, Texas, Passed Away on September 6, 2021 In Victoria, Texas. Visitation Will Be Held From 4-9 PM At Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home Saturday, September 18, 2021.Funeral Services Will Be Held At Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home By Sister Maria. Arrangements Are By Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Johnny Esparza Jr Was Born In Victoria, Texas To Maria Garcia And Johnny Esparza Sr. On August 8,1970. Johnny Esparza Jr Was Survived By His Children Santana Marie Esparza, Jaime Esparza, Nicholas Esparza, John Paul Esparza, Markus Villarreal, Alexander Villarreal, Quentin Ray Esparza. His Siblings Veronica Esparza, Norma Reyna, Matilda Denny, Cynthia Martinez, Elizabeth Torres, Sonny Esparza, Joe Angel Esparza, Ernest Esparza, Cody Hallan. Grandchildren Katalyna Villarreal, Natalie Vidales, Quentin Esparza, Alice Esparza, John Paul Esparza, Jeremiah Esparza.

