JOHNNY DANIEL GARCIA VICTORIA - Johnny Daniel Garcia, age 61 of Victoria passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born October 20, 1958 in Victoria to the late Nieves Garcia Sr. and Inocencia Castillo Garcia. He is survived by his daughters, Angela Stovall (Nivory Sr.) and Priscilla Garcia; son, Juan Daniel Garcia Jr. (Benita); sisters, Gloria Keyes (Bobby), Janie Aguillon (Joe), Olivia Valderamos (Carlos), Oralia Tanguma (Luis), Irene Ybarra (Harvey), Gracie Garcia (Joe), Yolanda Garcia and Martha Espinoza (Frank); brothers, Nieves Garcia Jr. (Olga), Robert A. Garcia, Joe L. Garcia and Michael Garcia (Beth). He is also survived by his grandchildren Mia Stovall, Nivory Stovall Jr., Malik Stovall, Elijah Stovall, Joshua Garcia, Amanda Garcia, Gavin Garcia, and Karolyn Mendieta. He is preceded in death by his wife, Petra Pena Garcia, parents, sisters, Mary Ellen Vasquez, Alicia Del Los Santos, Rebecca Castillo, Isabel Aragon and Angelina Garcia and his grandchild, Kash Mendieta. Visitation will begin Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5 - 9pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 9am with a Chapel Service to begin at 10am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Garcia, Jeffery Perez, Mario Rosales, John Del Los Santos, Gavino Maldonado, Jr. and George Rosales. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
