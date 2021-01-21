Johnny Gene Smith
PALACIOS — Johnny G. Smith passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born to the late Fred and Mary Ganske Smith in Odessa, TX on March 22, 1953.
Johnny was a retired truck driver and was proud that he had his dream job. He loved working on old pickup trucks and almost anything with wheels; he also loved working in his garden and working on his tractor. He took on the role of a father figure to his nephew and was always there for him and many others.
Johnny loved Jesus Christ and depended on prayer. For the past year he attended his nephews’ church online at Lighthouse Freewill Baptist Church in Victoria TX. Johnny didn’t know a stranger and could hold a conversation with anyone who would talk with him. Johnny will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Johnny is survived by one nephew, three nieces and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, Johnny is preceded in death by his wife Sharon Smith, his brother Truman Smith, and sister Wanda Smith Hancock.
A viewing for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. with chapel services to follow at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 N, Victoria, TX with Rev. John Hancock, officiating. Graveside services will be held at Ector County Cemetery, 300 S. Dixie, Odessa, TX on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. To leave a comforting message, share a fond memory, or to view Johnny’s tribute video on YouTube (which will be available for viewing Sunday, January 24, 2021), please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
