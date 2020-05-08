,

JOHN GONZALES FRESNO - John Gonzales went to be with the Lord on Saturday April 11, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1945 in Victoria Tx to Francisco and Guadalupe O. Gonzales he had 9 Brothers and one sister Josie, Eddie, Raymond ,Robert, Gilbert, Charlie, John Martin, Frankie and Tony Gonzales and Andrew . He served in The United States Army and retired from NASA after 20yrs. He enjoyed time with family and playing his accordion. He was a wonderful man. Survivors include his children Michelle Soliz (Johnny) Anson Tx , Johnny Gonzales (Terry) Abilene, Tx ,Michael Gonzales (Cristina) Merkel,Tx and Toby Gonzales (Priscilla) Clyde,Tx .He had 15 Grandkids and 19 great grandkids and 4 GG Grandchildren Mr. John Gonzales was preceded in Death by his parents Francisco and Guadalupe Gonzales, Brothers Eddie, John Martin and Gilbert Gonzales. Dad you will be greatly missed but the Memories you left behind will be forever in our hearts. He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection. - Psalm 91:4 Deceased's Funeral Arrangements No arrangements Have Been made due to corona virus restrictions.

