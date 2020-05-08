JOHN GONZALES FRESNO - John Gonzales went to be with the Lord on Saturday April 11, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1945 in Victoria Tx to Francisco and Guadalupe O. Gonzales he had 9 Brothers and one sister Josie, Eddie, Raymond ,Robert, Gilbert, Charlie, John Martin, Frankie and Tony Gonzales and Andrew . He served in The United States Army and retired from NASA after 20yrs. He enjoyed time with family and playing his accordion. He was a wonderful man. Survivors include his children Michelle Soliz (Johnny) Anson Tx , Johnny Gonzales (Terry) Abilene, Tx ,Michael Gonzales (Cristina) Merkel,Tx and Toby Gonzales (Priscilla) Clyde,Tx .He had 15 Grandkids and 19 great grandkids and 4 GG Grandchildren Mr. John Gonzales was preceded in Death by his parents Francisco and Guadalupe Gonzales, Brothers Eddie, John Martin and Gilbert Gonzales. Dad you will be greatly missed but the Memories you left behind will be forever in our hearts. He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection. - Psalm 91:4 Deceased's Funeral Arrangements No arrangements Have Been made due to corona virus restrictions.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.