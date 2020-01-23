JOHNNY RAYMOND KARM VICTORIA - Johnny Raymond Karm, 78, passed away on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020. Johnny's family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, January 23rd at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway from 5pm-7pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24th at Grace Funeral Home at 10am with Dr. Gary Butler officiating. Burial to follow at Clinton Cemetery in Cuero. Johnny was born April 7th, 1941 in Fordtran, Texas to the late Henry and Claudia Karm. He was an oil field driller for a big part of his life. He loved fishing and hanging out and drinking beer with his friends. He enjoyed spending most of his weekends at the beach. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. They were his world. You could always see him with his arm raised and pointer finger twirling around. Basically saying "Let's Get It Going!" He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters. Johnny is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sandy Karm; his children, Tammie Brandt (Russell), Lori Karm, Diane Hollowell (Rich) and Johnny Raymond Karm, Jr. (Annette); 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Holy and Inez Shafer; very close friend and mother of his children, Lorene Stokes; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Victoria.
