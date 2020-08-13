Johnny Lee Davis, 63, passed away Friday August 7, 2020 in Victoria, Tx. He was born December 31,1956 to the late Willie Davis and Willie Mae Johnson Davis in Clayton, Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Brother : Eugene Davis and grand daughter.
Johnny is survived by his wife Cynthia Wells Davis of Victoria, Daughters : Jonquil Davis of Victoria and Krishandra Wells of Houston Tx. Sons : Jalloyd Davis of Houston Tx. and Darelle Williams of Victoria Tx. Sisters : Mary Lott, Tina Davis, La Shaun, and Marilyn Davis of Victoria, Joyce Davis, Diane Davis and Sandra Davis of Ferriday Louisiana, Shelly Davis of De Soto Tx.,and Viola Davis of Baton Rouge Louisiana. Brothers : Willie Davis Jr. of Lubbock Tx., William Davis, Terry Davis and Eddie Thomas of Sacramento California and Twelve grandchildren.
Graveside service 10:00 am. Saturday August 15,2020 in Bloomington Tx. at Bloomington Community Cemetery. Eulogist Pastor Walter L. Gant.
Due to Covid-19 Pandemic CDC Guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.