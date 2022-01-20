Johnny Martinez
PORT LAVACA — Johnny Guevarra Martinez, 87, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Port Lavaca. He was born in Tivoli, Texas to the late Juan and Antonia Guevarra Martinez on August 29, 1934. He retired from CPL after thirty-four years where he worked as an electrician and lineman. He was also a Car Salesman for twenty years. Johnny served in the United States Army, was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus #3253, was a member of the American Legion, and was a board member of the City of Port Lavaca Port Commission for many years. He was also a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and a devoted Calhoun Sandcrab fan, following them to all of their out of town games.
In addition to his parents, Johnny is preceded in death by brothers, Roger Martinez, David Martinez, Albert Martinez, and Lupe Martinez.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife; Felecitas (Phyllis) Sanchez Martinez, daughter; Gloria (Tracy) Hefley, sons; John Albert (Quay Cunningham) Martinez, and Jerry Allen Martinez, sisters; Mary Martinez (Guadalupe) Mahan, and Olga Martinez Quintana, brothers; Joe Martinez, and Richard Martinez, grandchildren; Emily Martinez Brawner (James Scott), Jonathan Martinez, Jordan (Elizabeth) Martinez, Jacob Martinez, and Tia Martinez Rogers, great-grandchildren; Jayleigh Martinez, Jaela Martinez, Daylan Martinez, Jaeda Martinez, Joseph Martinez, Brody Brawner, Manny Rogers, and Trent Rogers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by music and sharing of memories at 6:30 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, immediately followed by interment at Port Lavaca Cemetery, officiated by Father Tommy Chen.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Martinez, Jordan Martinez, Daylan Martinez, Joseph Martinez, Hector Martinez, and Michael Doddridge.
Honorary Pallbearers are Joaquin Lerma, Sam Lerma, Joe Garza, Ishmael Torres, David Valdes, and Manuel Gutierrez.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Knights of Columbus.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
