JOHNNY POKLUDA CUERO - Johnny Pokluda, or Pops to his 5 grandchildren, was born December 27, 1945 in Cotton Patch just outside of Yorktown. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 1963 and attended Texas A&I and Victoria College. In 1975 he received his license as a Texas Land Surveyor, and owned and operated Pokluda Surveyors in Cuero for almost 50 years. That same year he married his wife Laurie, and they made their home in Cuero. He led the city of Cuero in many capacities as president of booster clubs, The Knights of Columbus, The Lions Club, The Country Club, and buyers syndicates for FFA, and on the board of St. Michael's School. He received the Honorary Member of the Cuero Livestock Show Award in 2016. He served on the Cuero Livestock Show board and was one of the founding members of Small Business for Youth. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Pokluda, and his sister Betty Migura. He is survived by his siblings, Janet Hadash, Ladis Pokluda and Judy Morgan. His 4 children, Lisa (Carlos) Salazar, Scott Pokluda, Amy (Jay) Patton and Jonathan (Monica) Pokluda and his 5 grandchildren; Audrey, Joshua, Presley, Finley and Weston, remember him as a fisherman, hunter, chef, poker player, hard worker, cattleman, and their hero. He was known for his generosity, his sense of humor, and his food. Johnny would give freely to anyone in need, he loved to cook for family and friends, and he loved to laugh and make others laugh. He, and his wife of 45 years Laurie, would often entertain dozens of people with only a moments notice. They love their community group of friends. He was committed to Jesus through his church, St. Michaels Catholic Church. Growing up, his kids remember him at his bedside on his knees talking to The Father. He was committed to doing right and taught his children many lessons along the way. We miss him badly, but we are comforted by 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. Johnny was diagnosed with Covid19, and suffered very little before he died quickly from a heart attack Sunday, July 19 in Laurie's arms. Please remember our family in your prayers as we are still in shock. Johnny was larger than life and will leave a significant void in the hearts of many. Memorials can be made to Saint Michael's School and donor's choice. Burial will be at a later date. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
