Johnny Ray Sauseda
VICTORIA — Johnny Ray Sauseda passed away June 6, 2022 at the age of 66. He was born in Victoria, Texas May 26, 1956 to the late Remijo and Mary Sauseda.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Jack Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Suzann Sauseda; daughter Gabriele Sauseda; twin boys Cody and Dallas Sauseda; siblings Mary Davis, Nancy Sauseda, Norma (Jim) Jones and Eric Sauseda; nieces and nephews and numerous other loving family members and friends.
Johnny was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. An advocate for people with disabilities, he loved his motorcycle, woodworking and hanging out in his work shop. He was always eager to learn new trades. He had many friends that he cherished like family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you Pay It Forward - do something kind for someone else, as that is the type of person Johnny was.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.