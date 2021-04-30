JOHNNY TODD JR.
BRENHAM — Johnny Todd Jr, 73, of Brenham, transitioned to his heavenly home, Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was born January 15, 1948, in Victoria, Texas to the late Johnny and Helen (Haynes) Todd Sr. He completed school in Victoria, Texas, served in the US Army, fought in the Vietnam War, and in later years, retired from Valmont Industries in Brenham, Texas. During his years in Brenham, his humorous, outgoing personality warmed a lot of people’s hearts.In 1983, while working a roofing job in Brenham, he met Zelma Deaver and later married her August 2, 1985. Within this union, he took on the father role to his sons, Derick Moore and Jonathan Moore. He was a member of Rocky Chapel Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor James Williams and fellowshipped with Grace Community Fellowship Church.He is preceded in death by his parents, son-Jonathan Moore, sisters-Odessa McMurray, Myrtle Todd, Mary Margaret Ross, and Henrietta Todd Car; and brothers, Billy Ray Todd, Freddie Todd, Bobby Todd, Eddie Todd, and Frank Todd Sr.He leaves to cherish his wife, Zelma Todd, his son Derick Moore (Cynthia), sisters Geraline Urshkin of LaPorte, Texas and Mary Lou Todd of Victoria, Texas. 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, and a special friend Ronny Britton (Big Black).Special thank you to Compassion Care Hospice in Bellville, Texas for your outpouring love and support during these last days.
Funeral service will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00PM in Brenham, Texas, 77833.
