JOHNNY LLOYD WAGNER VICTORIA - Johnny Lloyd Wagner, 94 of Victoria passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1925 to E.E. and Lulu Eisman Wagner in Victoria, Texas. Johnny served in World War II where he was a Heavy Machine Gunner and a Marksman Rifleman. He landed in Yokohama, Japan on April 16, 1945 and he always kidded us kids that the enemy heard he was coming and surrendered. Daddy was there until June 1946 when he returned to the states. Daddy was a surveyor and farmer. He loved to fish and hunt with his children. He killed many deer with one shot to the neck. Daddy loved to play poker and dominoes, and he always had a garden. He had a green thumb. Johnny married Viola H. Fishbeck on December 30, 1952 in Victoria. They lived all of their lives in Victoria. They were married for 66 years before Viola preceded him in death in September 2019. Johnny was baptized at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was still a member. He is also a member of the Port Lavaca VFW Post 4403. Daddy loved to walk around outside singing songs he either made up or heard on the raido station KNAL. Johnny is survived by his 7 children, Katherine (Rawley) Dietzel of Port Lavaca, Patsy Wagner of Victoria, Michelle (Tim) Martin of Gatesville, Cindy (Pat) Adams and Wendy (Kevin) Quinn , Robert (Pam) Wagner and Johnny (Ana) Wagner all of Victoria; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jack Wagner and Louis Wagner. He is preceded in death by wife, parents, twin brother Floyd and brother Woodraw and sisters, Katie Smith, Irene Knipling, Marie Bailey, Nora Herbold and Mary Ann Otto. Visitation will begin Friday, May 15, 2020 at 9am with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am at the church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers are his grandchildren. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
