JOHNNY LEE WIGINTON WOODSBORO - Johnny Lee Wiginton (61) of Woodsboro, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Johnny was born October 3, 1958 in Refugio, Texas to Virgil and Lois Seitz Wiginton. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. He loved making others laugh, but mostly, he cherished time with his grandchildren. He was a loving father and a devoted grandpa. He is survived by his wife, Marsha; a son, John Wiginton (Kristen); daughters: Lori O'Riley (Russell), Kimberley Garcia (Joe), and Krista Wiginton; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two brothers Ernie and Sheldon and one sister, Sharon. Visitation will be Sunday, March 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home. Graveside services are Monday, March 30 at 10:00 a.m. in La Rosa Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers include Roy Wright, Tommy Hadden, Jimbo Lewis, Ervin Lewis, Mike Marion, Leonard Hester, HR Crause, Johnny Naylor, Hound Everett Herron and John Shipp.
