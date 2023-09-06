Jolly Badgett
CUERO — Jolly Badgett, 96, of Cuero passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023. He was born February 1, 1927 in Hochheim to R.E. and Lillie Fisher Badgett. After serving in the United States Navy in World War II, he returned to Cuero for a few months and married Wanetha Debault of Yoakum on November 30, 1947. They moved to Houston where he was employed by a wood treating plant for six years and then went to work for Comet Rice Mills for thirty-seven years. While in Houston, He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at Berean Baptist Church and served him there for thirty-seven years. After returning to Cuero, he was employed by DeWitt County for 12 years. At the time of his death, he was a member of First Baptist Church in Cuero where he taught the men’s class for fifteen years. He is survived by his loving wife of seventy-five years, Wanetha; two daughters, Carolyn Pickle and Dianne Filip (Arnie) both of Cuero. He was preceded in death by his parents and six sisters, Myrtle Fowler (Alton), Luella Welch (Bill), Lorene, Bernice Hogan (Geno), Dessie Rauch (Arthur) and Lillia Joy Hahn (Henry) and one brother, E.J. Badgett. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 7, 2023, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, September 8, 2023, 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral home with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Donor’s Choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
