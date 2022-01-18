Jon Michael Banda
VICTORIA — Jon Michael Banda, age 29 of Victoria was called home Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born October 31, 1992, in Victoria to Gloria Trevino-Klash of Corpus Christi and Robert Banda of Victoria.
Jon married his high school sweet heart, Marisella on October 22, 2016. Their love story began at age 15 when they met during their CCD Confirmation Class. Jon was the hardest worker you would ever encounter and worked 7 days a week for well over a decade; his work ethic was unmatched. He started out building pallets, at 17 years old, in the warehouse at Hartman Distributing and worked his way up to CDL driver and then Salesman. He was awarded numerous Driver of the Year and Salesman of the Year awards in his 11 years with HDC. At the young age of 28, he was offered a Regional Management position with L & F Distributing. He was a shark in the beer industry and dominated over every territory he was responsible for. The sky was truly the limit for him and everyone just knew his career in the beer industry would be one for the books. Jon was the type of person you could count on; he always showed up when he said he would. You would be hard pressed to find a better family man than he. Jon absolutely loved spending time with his wife and daughter every evening and weekend. Not a Sunday would go by that you wouldn’t see him in the church pew sitting with his daughter during the 2pm Mass. Jon was the ultimate provider, he anticipated his family’s every need and they never once went without. His two greatest passions were the Seattle Seahawks and Walt Disney World. If you knew him, chances are he would talk your ear off about one, if not both of these joys of his. Jon took pride in his home, especially around the holidays, you couldn’t find a more brightly lit home on Fern Ln. Jon, at his core, was the gentlest, most generous, loving, selfless, person anyone would be blessed to meet. He was known to give hugs so strong that they hurt, his smile was infectious and when he loved, he loved hard.
Jon is survived by his wife Marisella P. Banda of Victoria, daughter Sofia Elaine Banda of Victoria and his parents. He is also survived by his brothers David Banda (Celia) of Victoria, Marc Banda (Jena West) of Victoria and nieces Samarah, Zoey, Scarlet and Arabella. His in-laws Oscar and Richelle Pulido and sister-in-law, Adriana Pulido and his beloved dogs, Rico and Milo. He is proceeded in death by his lifelong fur-baby Junior and Nellie, his sassy piglet.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 5-8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, TX. Visitation will resume Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30am with a Funeral Mass to be recited at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: David Banda, Marc Banda, Frank Banda, Zachary Banda, Joseph Banda, Paul Trevino, Josh Avelar, Chico Alcorta, Mark Valdez, and Jonathan Ruiz.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212
