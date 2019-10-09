JONATHAN (JON) ISAAC BLACK VICTORIA - Jonathan Isaac Black, 28, of Victoria, passed away Oct. 4, 2019. He was born to James Scott Black and Lisa Stallings on Dec. 28, 1990. Jon is survived by his wife Stacy Black, daughter Brooke Elizabeth Black, father James Scott Black and Step-Mom Carolyn, and mom Lisa Stallings, sister Cheyenne Stallings, brothers Brandon & Slater Black, grandparents Jim & Jean Black, Richard & Joan Walther, Grandmother Wanda Weatherby & Great grand mother Dorothy Alexander, Mother In Law Debbie Gerloff, Father in law Kenneth Gerloff (Tonya), Brother in law Michael Gerloff, Grandmother in law Bernice Gerloff, and A.J. & Lori Barr and nephews Coby & Caiden Barr, niece Aniayah Barr. Visitation will be held at Heavens Gate Chapel Wed. Oct. 9, 2019 from 11am to 7pm with a Prayer service to start at 7pm. Services will be on Oct. 10, 2019 at Faith Family Church at 10am with burial will follow immediately at County Line Cemetery. Under the Direction of Heavens Gate Funeral Home.

