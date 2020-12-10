Jonathan Edward
Sanchez
PORT LAVACA — Jonathan Edward Sanchez went to be with the Lord December 5, 2020 at the age of 28. He was born in Port Lavaca, Texas June 3, 1992 to Joseph E. Sanchez and Patricia Garza.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca with Father Tommy Chen officiating.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lucio Garza, Sr. and Evangelina Garza; aunt Guadalupe Resser and uncle Lucio Garza.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Garza; father, Joseph Sanchez; fiance Amanda Ament; children, Camsey, Amaya, Ellie, Baylor, and Leo; brothers Saul Villarreal, Raul Villarreal, Jr., and Kody Parker; sister, Samantha Garza; paternal grandparents; Gilbert E. and Frances Sanchez and aunts, Charlene Sue Flores, Amanda Sanchez, and Roxanne (Joe) Chapa.
Jonathan was a loving son, fiance, grandson, father, brother and nephew. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and enjoyed building and doing his job. He was a friend and always had a smile for everyone.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
