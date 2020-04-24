JONELL GIPS YORKTOWN - JoNell Loyce Gips, 82, of Yorktown left her earthly dwelling place April 20, 2020. She was born August 2, 1937 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Rudolph and Emilie Neese Blaschke. She graduated from Yorktown High School in 1955 and went on to attend Texas Lutheran College and earn a teaching degree from Texas State Teacher's College in San Marcos. JoNell married Lou Evans Gips on January 23, 1960. She was a teacher in San Antonio, Victoria and Yorktown retiring after 40 plus years. JoNell loved to read and could always be found late at night and into the wee hours of the morning curled up with a good book. Rockport was one of JoNell's favorite places for making summertime memories. She enjoyed family time and began quilting when her first grandchild was on the way. Her tradition continued as she made quilts for each successive grandchild. She had a "Can Do" attitude and took adversity in stride. JoNell was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and deeply committed to her faith in God and devoted to Our Blessed Mother Mary. She is survived by her husband Lou Gips, sisters in law Joyce (Rex) Ledbetter, and Billie Blaschke, sons Greg (Dawn) Gips and Jimmy (Kathy) Gips, grandchildren Brett (Amber) Gips, Dana Gips, Connor Gips, Caleb (Katie) Gips and Hally Gips. JoNell is also survived by three great grandchildren Brielle Gips, Baby Boy Gips and Jackson Gips and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant son Brent Gips, parents, brother Lamar Blaschke and sister Lavera Lemke. Due to the current health and safety situation, a private family service will be held. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Memorial can be given to Holy Cross Catholic Church Masses or Hospice of South Texas. Thank You for your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 78164
