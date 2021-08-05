Joni Carol Beckvar
SUGAR LAND — Joni Carol Srubar Beckvar, age 65, of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Joni was born November 12, 1955 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Bobbie Jean Srubar and Robert John Srubar. She was married to her husband Steven Wayne Beckvar for 32 years. Joni worked for Standard Parking as Office Manager for 13 years, and DMC Management as a Regional Supervisor for 10+ years. She had a passion for hosting friends and family for parties and events. Joni looked forward to her arts and crafts as well as her Hill Country girls’ weekends.
Joni is survived by her husband, Steven Wayne Beckvar; sisters Sheila Sitka (Randy) and Cathy Hernandez (Michael); brothers Michael Srubar (Francine) and Dennis Srubar; sister-in-law Deanna John (David) and brother-in-law Robert Cook (Patty); nieces Amy Cantu (Roland), Marijean Martinez (Manny), Patricia Srubar, Amanda John and Christy Ellison; nephews Thomas Darilek Jr., Floyd Srubar, Christopher Hernandez, Kyle John and Derek Cook; aunts Mary Ann Sawyers (Richard) and Gail Srubar.
Joni was preceded in death by her father Robert John Srubar and her mother Bobbie Jean Srubar; her fur-baby Bailey Beckvar.
Joni also leaves behind a host of cousins, even more relatives and friends.
A celebration of life for Joni will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Settegast-Kopf Company at Sugar Creek, 15015 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478, followed by a reception from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.settegastkopf.com for the Beckvar family.
