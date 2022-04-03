Jordan Charles
Benavides
PORT LAVACA — Jordan Charles Benavides, age 29, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born May 10, 1992 in Victoria, Texas, to Robert Lee Benavides, Sr., and Beatrice Ybarra of Port Lavaca. He was a Catholic.
Jordan enjoyed cooking and was a cook at Sculley’s. He had a passion for music as a child, growing up collecting anything to do with music, including old vinyls. He loved all forms of music, art, fashion, tattoos, anything tie-dyed, and the color purple. He enjoyed going to concerts with his friends. Jordan loved his mother, Beatrice, whom was his everything, always checking up on her, making sure she was okay. His niece and nephews were his pride and joy and enjoyed spending time with them. Jordan battled with depression for several years. Until recently, Jordan found happiness. He met the love of his life, Ariana Nicole Shaw. He was so happy and in love with Ariana, wedding plans were in the beginning stages.
He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Ybarra; father, Robert Lee Benavides, Sr.; brothers, Jason Benavides, Sr. (Stacie Trevino) and Robert “Bobby” Benavides, Jr.; girlfriend, Ariana Nicole Shaw; niece, Jaycian Benavides; nephews, Jason Benavides, Jr., Breydan Benavides and Connor Benavides; uncles, Thomas Ybarra (Anna), Porfirio Ybarra, Robert Ybarra (Josefina), David Benavides, Sr. (Chacha), Carlos Benavides; aunts, Olivia Ybarra, Lydia Villarreal (Michael), Odelia Trevino (Sam), Ofelia Mendoza, and Oralia Baldera (Lupe); along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Jordan, you will be greatly missed by those who knew you and loved you, may you rest in peace.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carlos and Evelyn Benavides; maternal grandmother, Virginia Guzman Mendoza; maternal step-grandfather, Antonio Mendoza, Sr.; maternal grandfather, Guadalupe Ybarra; uncles, Guadalupe Reyes, David Guzman Ybarra; aunt, Tilly Mendoza; and cousin, Anthony Rene Dominguez.
Visitation will begin Monday, April 4, 2022 from 2PM - 3PM with Chapel Service to follow at 3PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Pallbearers will be, Jason Benavides, Sr., Bobby Benavides, Jr., Samuel Trevino, Sebastian Trevino, Brandon Benavidez and Rocky Ybarra. Honorary Pallbearers are, Dillon Luera, Jeremy Gonzalez, Johnathan Millhouse, Anthony Dominguez, and Chicarus Vickers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries, 361-552-1705.
