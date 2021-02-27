Jordan Elias Palacios
GANADO — Jordan Elias Palacios, 6 weeks, of Ganado, Texas. Passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born on January 9, 2021 in Houston, Texas to Courtney Sublett of Ganado, Texas and Manuel Palacios of Edna, Texas. Jordan is survived by his parents, grandparents, Frankie and Denise Palacios, Jeffery and Deborah Sublett, Lawrence and Susan Stringer; Brothers, William Sublett, Waylon Sublett, Manuel Palacios Jr.; Sister, Anabelle Palacios. Jordan is preceded in death by his great grandfather on his dad’s side, Manuel Palacios Sr.; his great grandfather, Rudy John Garcia; and his Uncle, Lorenzo Zarate Palacios. As well as his great grandfather on his mother’s side John Carrier; and his great grandfather, John Sublett. Funeral Services will be Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Victoria, Tx at Heaven’s Gates Funeral Home 412 N. Main St. from 8:00am to 10:30am. Burial service will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery 1300 N. Kleas Street, Edna, Tx.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Youth hunting program in Riverside could aid in deer, hog population control (8)
- 2nd Dairy Treet restaurant set to open in June (3)
- Letter: See Ted run (3)
- Letter: Column by Oliver North was poor choice to publish (3)
- Guest column: Last week was hard (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
- Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
- 9 crashes reported in Victoria early Thursday due to slippery conditions (1)
- Syndicated column: Democrats want a 'return to civility'; when did they practice it? Part 2 (6)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.