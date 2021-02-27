Jordan Elias Palacios
GANADO — Jordan Elias Palacios, 6 weeks, of Ganado, Texas. Passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born on January 9, 2021 in Houston, Texas to Courtney Sublett of Ganado, Texas and Manuel Palacios of Edna, Texas. Jordan is survived by his parents, grandparents, Frankie and Denise Palacios, Jeffery and Deborah Sublett, Lawrence and Susan Stringer; Brothers, William Sublett, Waylon Sublett, Manuel Palacios Jr.; Sister, Anabelle Palacios. Jordan is preceded in death by his great grandfather on his dad’s side, Manuel Palacios Sr.; his great grandfather, Rudy John Garcia; and his Uncle, Lorenzo Zarate Palacios. As well as his great grandfather on his mother’s side John Carrier; and his great grandfather, John Sublett. Funeral Services will be Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Victoria, Tx at Heaven’s Gates Funeral Home 412 N. Main St. from 8:00am to 10:30am. Burial service will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery 1300 N. Kleas Street, Edna, Tx.

