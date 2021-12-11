Jordan Nathaniel
Sanchez
VICTORIA — Jordan Nathaniel Sanchez passed from this earth, Saturday, December 4, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, December 12th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00AM, Monday, December 13th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Sanchez, Manuel Sanchez, Miguel Gonzales, Antonio Juarez, Thomas Torres, and Marcus Garcia. Honorary Pallbearers will be Devin Ramirez and Joseph Cisneros.
