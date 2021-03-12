JoRene Morris

JoRene’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by her husband, Command Sergeant Major Douglas Lee Morris of Killeen, Texas; her sons, Wayne Morris and Jeanne Portch of Richland, Washington; Donald and Lisa Morris of Keller, Texas; and Gregory and Lucy Morris of Ft. Worth, Texas; her grandchildren, Victoria and Jarrett Sheedy of Ft. Worth, Texas; John and Amy Morris of Front Royal, Virginia; and Michele and Matt Skladzien of Ft. Worth, Texas; and Alex Dunning, Anjelina Dunning, and Brandon Dunning of Ft. Worth, Texas; and her great-grandchildren; Gwenivere Morris and Tristan Morris. JoRene is preceded in death by her mother, Irene Doretta Alvina Schneider; her father, Joseph Adolph Emil Schneider; and her brother, Joseph Eugene Schneider.
JoRene’s life will be celebrated in a memorial service at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, located at 1615 South Fort Hood St. in Killeen, Texas 76542, on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 12 PM; graveside service to immediately follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
