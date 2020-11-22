Jorge Anthony Trevino
SAN ANTONIO — Jorge Anthony Trevino, born February 12, 1969, left us all heartbroken when he passed away on November 16, 2020. His sudden passing has left an enormous void for his family, loved ones, countless friends, colleagues, and our entire healthcare community.
Jorge’s first love was his family, which included his wife Amy, and six children: Priscilla, Clayton, Crew, Christian, Vale, and Lincoln. His favorite times were the ones he spent with them making memories traveling, playing games around the fire, trying new things, or just enjoying being in each other’s company.
Jorge’s life began in Victoria, Texas. Born to Jorge M. Trevino and Margaret Longoria Trevino (deceased), Jorge enjoyed a carefree childhood surrounded by his loving family. Siblings Sandra, Jon (deceased), Michelle and Margaret babied their younger brother and were always supportive of each other. Jorge knew from an early age he wanted to devote his life to the care of others, and he achieved that in several different capacities.
Jorge led his life and pursued his distinguished career in a way which we can all admire and cherish. His passion for knowledge was evident in his achievements through education. He earned his M.SC. in Nursing Administration and B.SC. in Nursing, Magna cum Laude, from the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio. He was Lean Six Sigma certified. Throughout his career, Jorge held numerous leadership roles in critical care and emergency services, including pediatric emergency, trauma, and pediatric intensive care. Some of his favorite times were spent as a flight nurse for San Antonio Airlife, where he truly felt his knowledge and skills could be utilized, and he loved the close camaraderie with his team.
Longing to effect a broader reach, Jorge became interested in administration, and was selected for roles such as the Vice President of Operational Improvements and Chief Operating Officer at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, and as the Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, White Rock, in Dallas. His most recent responsibilities were as Chief Executive Officer at City Hospital, White Rock, in Dallas, and Chief Executive Officer at Baptist Medical Center, in San Antonio. Although he could have worked anywhere, Jorge chose Tenet Health as his home.
Jorge was the consummate professional and always put others first. Jorge took full ownership of whatever position he held and referred to the hospital as “my shop.” He led the day-to-day operations with vigor and success, while always taking time to support his colleagues and mentor staff. His compassion was endless, and he made himself available to everyone, especially the patients under his care, even posting his cell phone number in patient care areas. With Jorge, the patients came first, and he was skilled in leading the entire team of doctors and staff to work together in healing those who needed their help. Jorge always volunteered for the difficult jobs, and wanted more responsibility in his hands, as evidenced by his most recent roles as Incident Commander for Baptist Health System and Liaison with Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council. His collaboration with city and state leaders improved our community safety and saved lives. Jorge had a tremendous character that was evident in the choices he made, and up until his passing, Jorge was seen rounding at BMC, handing out treats to, and personally thanking, the healthcare teams and staff for their hard work. Jorge stayed humble and real, never separating himself from others, despite his position. He earned everyone’s respect because he treated everyone with respect and his attention, no matter their title.
At home was where Jorge made the most impact. He gave his wife and children absolute, unconditional love. His warmth and affection have left lasting confidence and memories that will carry them on through the difficult days ahead. Someone larger than life, as Jorge was, leaves such a void, but we cherish every single memory, hug, cuddle, and laugh that we shared with him. He gave so much of himself to all of us. And in true, selfless, Jorge form, he certainly gave more to us than he ever could have received. We will miss that honest, easy smile and that signature laugh so much more than words can say.
We will continue to love you every day, and try to live our lives in a way you would be proud.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020
1:00 P.M.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH
319 EAST MULBERRY AVE.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
