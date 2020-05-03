JORGE ALBERTO RANKIN VICTORIA - Jorge Alberto Rankin, 39, a native of Victoria, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, after suffering a severe stroke. Jorge's family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary, Tuesday, May 5th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, from 1:00PM to 8:00PM, rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral service will be held at 10:00AM, Wednesday, May 6th at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Jorge's pallbearers will be Sandra Rankin, Chris Olvera, Allen DeLeon, Jr., David Barrientos, Fernando Barrientos, Alex Mendieta, Houston Pena and Cody Shaw. A full obituary and thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries