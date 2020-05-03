JORGE ALBERTO RANKIN VICTORIA - Jorge Alberto Rankin, 39, a native of Victoria, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, after suffering a severe stroke. Jorge's family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary, Tuesday, May 5th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, from 1:00PM to 8:00PM, rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral service will be held at 10:00AM, Wednesday, May 6th at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Jorge's pallbearers will be Sandra Rankin, Chris Olvera, Allen DeLeon, Jr., David Barrientos, Fernando Barrientos, Alex Mendieta, Houston Pena and Cody Shaw. A full obituary and thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.