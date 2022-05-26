Jose A. Cruz
VICTORIA — Jose A. Cruz, 65, of Victoria passed away on May 23, 2022. Jose was born January 26, 1957 in Kenedy, Texas to the late Eusebio Cruz, Sr. and Rita L. Cruz.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 27, 2022 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring him as pallbearers are Ector Cruz, Jose Cruz, Jr., Julian Cruz, Abie Torres, Raymond Parker, Joe Cruz, Johnny Padierna and Ruben Garza. Honorary pallbearers are Alex Sierra, Jr. and J.R. Cruz.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Elena Rodriguez Cruz and his common law wife Della Lopez; brothers Silvano Cruz, Eusebio Cruz, Jr.; and sisters Rosa Elva Gonzales and Isabel C. Casares.
He is survived by his brothers Magarito Cruz, Ector Cruz and Alex Cruz; sisters Julie C. Torres, Rita C. Parker, Lucy C. Padierna, Rosie C. Sierra, Rose Irma C. Robles, Norma A. Reyna, and Gloria A. Garza; children Michelle Corona, Jose Cruz, Jr., Elizabeth Cruz and Julie Ann Castillo; 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Jose was a loving brother, father and grandfather. He worked as a mechanic for Heldt Brothers for many years as well had worked in the oilfields for Fred Flores. He enjoyed car racing, playing pool, barbequing and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
