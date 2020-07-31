JOSE ISABEL ALANIZ VICTORIA - Jose Isabel Alaniz went to be with the Lord July 26, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Gruene, Texas April 13, 1931 to the late Cecillo and Rosa Garza Alaniz. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, August 3, 2020 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Irene Alaniz and Virginia Ponce and her husband Rodolfo Ponce, Sr. He is survived by his son Joe (Diana) Alaniz, Jr., daughter Noelia Alaniz; sisters Mary Salinas and Sylvia (Lupe) Ortiz; grandchildren Monica (Rudy) Varela, Marcus Alaniz, Michael Alaniz, Nina (Chris) Rocha and Jobe Dominguez and 9 great grandchildren. Jose was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He drove a truck for over 30 years for Heldt Brothers and later Southland Drilling. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Jose loved fishing and occasionally went hunting. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
