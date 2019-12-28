JOSE M. ALVARADO SR. VICTORIA - Jose Maria Alvarado Sr., age 81, began his heavenly life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1938 in Inez, Texas to the late Francisco "Pancho" Alvarado and Margarita Ortega Alvarado. Jose served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. After working as a superintendent for Alvarez Construction he retired in 2012 due to his health. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where he faithfully served on the Parish Council, OLS Ushers, Cursillo, Tu Yo y Cristo, and the Funeral Rosary Ministry. He greatly enjoyed participating in ACTS Retreats with his many brothers in Christ. Jose was always quick to volunteer himself (and us) for the annual OLS Jamaica, cooking an average of 600 pounds of menudo each year. It was a family project and so good that it sold out every year. Daddy, Grandpa, Popo, Mr. Joe was especially known for his infectious sense of humor. He loved to hear a funny story, but loved to tell one even more. He made funny faces, gave goofy nicknames, and had the eye roll down to an art form. This legacy continues in a number of family members. He loved children & young people and made a point to show it. He especially loved coaching Little League Baseball with his dear friends. Together they led the CWV teams to numerous championships. He was always eager to share his faith journey and the challenges he experienced. In his latter years he prayed his rosary daily finding strength, perseverance and comfort as he struggled physically and emotionally with his failing health. Jose is survived by his loving wife Nickolasa Luera Alvarado of Victoria, the love of his life for 62 years; Daughter: Pearl Alvarado Davis (Larry) of Brownsboro, TX; 3 Sons: Jose Alvarado Jr (Brenda) of Corpus Christi, Texas; Jesse Alvarado of Victoria; and John Alvarado (Coralynn) of Alice, Texas; 14 Grandchildren and 18 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will begin on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Tx. Visitation will resume on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9am to 11am at the Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at 12:15pm with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his Grandchildren Rick Vega, Gabriel Alvarado, Jonathan Alvarado, Celeste Alvarado, Johnny Alvarado, Jose Alvarado III & Great Grandson Derrick Dominguez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader responds to guest column (5)
- Letter: Is secular humanism the new evil? (4)
- Letter: Coverage of airport rehabilitation has evolved (4)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Signs that target panhandling will be futile (3)
- Downtown plaza trees lit with new lights (2)
- Letter: Studying past presidents offers insight (2)
- Agricultural leaders voice concern over proposed solar energy facility (3)
- Family receives full set of new Kamin furniture (2)
- Letter: Reader is dismayed by impeachment of President Trump (2)
- A Historic day (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
Online Poll
What is the best part of being outdoors?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.