JOSE JOAQUIN CRUZ PORT LAVACA - Jose Joaquin Cruz, 86, of Port Lavaca passed away January 2, 2020. He was born February 22, 1933 in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Ponciano Cruz and Dolores Escobar. He worked as an Electrical Mechanic. Joaquin was a member of the United Citizens League and served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Gulf and Holy Trinity in Victoria. He is survived by his loving wife, Hilda Gomez Cruz; daughter, Nora Hilda Reyes (Robert) of Victoria; sons, Joaquin Antonio Cruz (Hilda) of Victoria, Enrique Cruz (Lucy) of Inez; Jorge Luis Cruz (Sonia) of Victoria, and Javier Cruz (Noemi) of Port Lavaca; sisters, Leonor Cruz Rosas of Tampico, Teresa Cruz Robledo of Corpus Christi, Refugio Cruz Aguilar of Poza Rica, and Lourdes Cruz of Tampico; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Emma Charles, and brothers, Marcos Cruz, Miguel Ramirez and Ramon Ramirez. Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Pallbearers are Zachary Cruz, Marcus Cruz, Sean Cruz, Joaquin Cruz Jr., Michael Ramirez, Jamie Lara, Trevor Daher, Jonah Rivera and Dr. Christopher Everett. Donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease. Words of Comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader's gift package to the White House (7)
- Victorians plan to start new decade with a bang (5)
- Letter: Regular citizens are not 'woke,' they are angrily awakened (6)
- Letter: The metamorphosis of the Democratic Party (5)
- Letter: Studying past presidents offers insight (4)
- Letter: It's time to give Bootfest the 'boot' (3)
- Do you support the U.S. action of the pre-emptive strike that killed Iran’s top general? (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Wind farms a worthy alternative natural resource (2)
- Letter: Protocol needed for armed bystanders at active shooter situations (2)
- Letter: We all need to stand with our president (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.