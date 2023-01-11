Jose De Jesus
Plascencia
REFUGIO — Jose De Jesus Plascencia, 76, passed away January 8, 2023. He was born December 15, 1946. He is survived by his wife Paula Leon; children Alfredo Plascencia, Salvador Plascencia, Eduardo Plascencia, Rosa Plascencia, Eliazar Plascencia, Andelica Plascencia, Juan Plascencia, Ana Isavel Plascencia; siblings Anderta,Raquel, Juanita, Mariano, Gillermo, Ofelia, Erviverto, Maria and Evandelina; 18 grandchildren. A rosary will be recited Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass to be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 St. James Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery

