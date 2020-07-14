JOSE AMADOR GONZALES Jr. VICTORIA - Jose Amador Gonzales Jr., age 54 of Victoria passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born July 28, 1965 in Yorktown, Texas to Adelfa Ochoa Vargas of Victoria and the late Jose Amador Gonzales, Sr. He was a Diesel offshore mechanic by trade. He is survived by his mother; daughters, Katherine Elizabeth Gonzales and Samantha Gonzales both of Victoria; sons, Anthony Michael Gonzales of Victoria, Jethro Gonzales of Victoria, Tony Stark and Hunter Brown; sister, Rebecca Marie Rose (Clyde Ray Rose) of Blanco, Texas and brother, Gilbert Lee Flores (Rosa Flores) of Victoria. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, and his beloved grandparents of Yorktown, Texas Gilbert Ochoa, Sr., and Guadalupe Garcia Ochoa. Visitation will begin Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery on Cuero Highway. Pallbearers will be Gilbert Ochoa III, Sammy Martinez, Jimmy Perez, Jr., Maurilio Fuentez III, Gilbert Lee Flores, and Clyde Rose. Honorary Pallbearers will be Anthony Michael Gonzales and Jethro Gonzales. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

