JOSE M. GONZALES VICTORIA - Jose M. Gonzales, 86, passed away June 1, 2020. Joe was born September 26, 1933 in Victoria to the late Rosa Flores and Librado Gonzales. Joe served his county in the United States Navy. Joe retired from Alcoa as a pipe fitter and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Atzenhofer (Thomas) of Leander; son, Robert Lee Flores of Lubbock; brother, Vinceslado "Buddy" Gonzales of Washington; grandsons, Christopher Flores (Ashlee), Randy Flores, Cade and Grayson Atzenhofer and great-grandson, Carson Flores. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janie C. Gonzales; sisters, Olivia Castillo, Josephine Salinas, Mary Sauceda, Lupe Pina and brothers, Salvador, Pablo and Guillermo Gonzales. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9-10:30 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. The family will celebrate Joe's life in a private service and burial at Resurrection Cemetery with the playing of taps and flag folding under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. Pallbearers are Robert, Christopher and Randy Flores, Thomas, Cade and Grayson Atzenhofer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.