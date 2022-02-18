Jose Guadalupe “Lupe” Garcia
VICTORIA — Jose Guadalupe “Lupe” Garcia passed away February 10, 2022 with his family at his side. He was born January 23, 1947 in San Luis, Patosi, Mexico to Rolando Garza Sr. and Juventina “Tina” Garcia Garza. He was retired from Union Carbide where he worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He loved spending time fishing, hot rods, barbequing, but mostly spending it with his wife, girls, and grandkids.
He is survived by his loving wife, Trinidad “Trina” Garcia; daughters, Sonia Cruz (Jorge), Lorena Garcia, Cristal Vallejo (Mario), and Eline Moya (Rick); parents; siblings, Mariano Garza, Delma Pena, Dehlia “Mary” Garza, Diana Salazar (Lou), and Rolando Garza Jr.; grandchildren, Dr. Ashley Garcia-Everett (Chris), Sean Cruz, Marcus Cruz, Joshua Moya, Nicholas Vallejo, Matthew Vallejo, Alexis Vallejo, Olivia Moya; and great-grandson, C.J. Everett.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral Services will be Monday, February 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with Pastors Larry Helms. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers are Sean Cruz, Marcus Cruz, Joshua Moya, Nicholas Vallejo, Matthew Vallejo, and Dr. Christopher Everett.
Honorary Pallbearers are his son in laws: Jorge Cruz, Mario Vallejo, and Rick Moya.
Memorial donations may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation in San Antonio at www.pkdcure.org.
Special memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
