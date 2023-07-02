Jose Guevara Martinez
PORT LAVACA — Port Lavaca bids a heartfelt farewell to Jose Guevara Martinez, affectionately known as Joe, Black Joe, Chepo, Popo, and Dad, who passed away at the age of 75 on June 27, 2023, surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, and nieces, Elizabeth and Mikaela, and life long friends Eddie and Tony. Born September 24, 1947, in Port Lavaca, Texas, where he spent his formative years.
Joe’s legacy lives on through the beautiful family he leaves behind. He was a proud father to his nine children, Debra Ortiz, Cecilia Martinez (Eddie), Theresa Castilleja (Carlos), Roxie Garrison, Joseph Martinez, Pearla Martinez, Victoria Moreno, Adrianna Martinez, and Rolando Martinez. In addition to his children, Joe was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought immense happiness to his life.
He is reunited in the embrace of his parents, Juan and Antonia Martinez, as well as his brothers, Johnny Martinez (Phyllis), David Martinez (Elvira), Roger Martinez (Ester), Lupe Martinez (Lucilla), and Albert Martinez (Barbara), who preceded him in death.
Joe’s memory lives on through his beloved wife, Graciela Gomez-Martinez, and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His legacy also thrives within his surviving siblings, Richard Martinez (Esther), Mary Mahan (Lupe), Jimmy Martinez, Josie Martinez-Luna, Olga Quintana, Katie Martinez-Gomez (Manuel), and Steve Martinez (Rosa) who continue to carry the torch of his spirit.
Please join us in commemorating the life of Joe at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 5 to 8 pm. This gathering will serve as a tribute to his memory and an opportunity to share cherished stories. On Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10 am, a funeral service will be held at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home to honor Joe’s life. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria, TX. Their exceptional care and support during our father’s last days were truly remarkable.
Rest in peace, Dad, and may your soul find eternal zest.

